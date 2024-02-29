Hot aesthetic trends for 2024 with Smooth Advanced Skin and Laser

SMOOTH Advanced Skin and Laser is the new premier destination for top-quality skin services in Bantry, following the success of its sister salons located in Dunmanway and Skibbereen.

With a wide variety of advanced skincare treatments and cutting-edge laser technology, we are dedicated to helping our brides achieve smooth, radiant and youthful-looking skin.

Exosomes

Think exosomes sound sci-fi? That’s because they are. Exosomes are still in their infancy but it’s the biggest skin trend name-checked by our experts. These little ampoules contain protein, lipids and genomic DNA and derived from salmon eggs. But when applied to the skin (they’re not injected), exosomes boost cell-to-cell communication and encourage older cells to act “younger”. So much so, that one study found erosomes to be almost 75% more powerful than retinal; the gold standard for improving collagen protection and cell turnover.

RF Microneedling

RF Microneedling effectively addresses concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, skin laxity, and even scarring issues that brides and grooms would eagerly want to diminish before their special day. With an increased focus on minimally invasive procedures, that provide significant results with minimal downtime, this advanced therapy ticks all the boxes for pre-wedding skincare. Moreover, in the era of 2024, where customization and holistic approaches are key, the versatility of RF Microneedling allows it to address multiple skin concerns tailored to individual needs, making it a universally appealing option for nearly any skin type.

Hydrafacial

The beauty industry is always coming up with new trends and right now, the HydraFacial is the hottest one. It has been garnering a lot of attention from people looking to pamper their skin. And it’s not hard to see why. The HydraFacial is a non-invasive multi-step treatment that cleanses, exfoliates and hydrates the skin - an ideal treatment for people who are looking to restore their skins natural glow.

Bespoke packages for the Bride & Groom

Customised treatment plans for bridal skin rejuvenation are incredibly important for brides and bridal parties as they prepare for one of the most photographed days of their lives. For a bride, achieving perfect skin on her wedding day can be as critical as the dress or the venue. Our package is tailored to each individual's budgets and time frame for any bride and groom preparing for their wedding day. This includes… Chemical Peels, Hydrafacial, RF Microneedling, Exosome Treatment and Skin Rejuvenation Facials. Or start your laser hair or tattoo removal journey at our clinic, with prices starting from €35.

