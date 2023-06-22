Glentree Furniture Dunmanway unveils new outdoor furniture showroom

GLENTREE Furniture, a leading provider of high-quality furniture solutions, is delighted to announce their new outdoor furniture showroom is now open in Dunmanway.

They offer an extensive range of outdoor furniture options, providing customers with an immersive and inspiring shopping experience.

Glentree Furniture offers a wide selection of outdoor furniture, including barbeques, patio sets, corner sets, lounge chairs and dining and bistro sets in a range of styles and sizes. Why not check out their selection of artificial grass, which offers a low maintenance, durable alternative to real grass.

With a focus on durability, comfort, and style, Glentree Furniture ensures that every piece in their collection is crafted to enhance outdoor spaces and withstand various weather conditions. The spacious and beautifully designed new outdoor showroom allows customers to explore a vast array of outdoor furniture displays, enabling them to visualise how different pieces can complement their outdoor living areas.

Customers can expect personalised attention from their knowledgeable sales team, who are ready to provide expert advice and help customers find the perfect furniture to meet their individual needs and preferences.

‘We are thrilled to open our new outdoor furniture showroom in Dunmanway,’ said Evelyn di Rollo, of Glentree Furniture.

‘We understand the importance of creating inviting and functional living spaces, and with our new outdoor range we aim to inspire and assist our customers in transforming their gardens, patios, and balconies into their dream outdoor living areas.’

Glentree Furniture has built a strong reputation for its commitment to quality and exceptional customer service. By expanding their showroom to include outdoor furniture, the company aims to cater to the growing demand for stylish and durable outdoor furnishings.

The new outdoor furniture showroom at Glentree Furniture Dunmanway is now open to the public. To celebrate, the company is offering special discounts and promotions or a limited time.

Visit the showroom today to explore the latest trends in outdoor furniture and discover how Glentree Furniture can help you create your perfect outdoor oasis.

For more info call to their store at: Brookpark, Dunmanway, Co. Cork, P47 VW95 or call 023 885 6666