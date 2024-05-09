Glenilen Farm live event with performance nutritionist Daniel Davey

WE are delighted to announce a very special event which will be hosted right here on The Farm on Thursday, 16th May.

Daniel Davey, performance nutritionist will be speaking at this exclusive live event on reaching your potential: ‘Raise Your Game’.

Daniel Davey comes with a wealth of experience from his performance nutritionist days with Dublin football & Leinster rugby.

It will be an inspiring and actionable evening where Daniel will share insights helping to empower you to maximise impact and potential in all aspects of your life.

Whether you are planning to run a 5km in better time, optimise your personal performance or simply hear more about the benefits of nutrition for your body, this event is for you!

All attendees will have plenty of time for Q&As as well as leaving with lots of Glenilen Farm yoghurt and our famous cooler bag.

We are looking forward to some local superstars making a guest appearance on the night also.

Limited tickets are now on sale via Eventbrite

Purchase tickets for the event: www.eventbrite.com (Raise Your Game)

€20 Adult Admission | €10 for Students plus free Glenilen Farm cooler bag packed with yoghurt

All proceeds will go to West Cork Rapid Response