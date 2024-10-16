Get the best value for your home insurance with Lehanes & Associates Ltd.

WITH changes in the global economy, affecting everything from the cost of living to building materials, one of the main concerns for many homeowners right now is the rising cost of house insurance.

Many homeowners are facing rising premiums, and you might be wondering why.

The answer lies in the increasing cost of rebuilding a home, which has surged due to rising material prices, a direct result of global economic shifts.

This is why insurers have been adjusting premiums accordingly.

Remember, house insurance is based on the cost to rebuild your home, not its current market value.

It is more important than ever to ensure you have the right insurance coverage and avoid being ‘under-insured’.

A simple reminder: If your home insurance is inadequate, a claim could have serious consequences.

Checking with your broker or insurer before renewal can protect you from this risk.

