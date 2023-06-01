Elevate your workspaces to new heights with OfficeMaster

CAHERAGH native Patrick Murray is on a mission to collaborate with West Cork businesses and revolutionize their work environments. As an integral part of OfficeMaster, a leading office furniture company, Patrick is eager to help local businesses elevate their workspaces to new heights.

This year marks a significant milestone for OfficeMaster as they celebrate 50 years of excellence in the industry. Their commitment to providing top-quality office furniture and interior solutions has earned them a stellar reputation across Munster and beyond. Last November, OfficeMaster added another feather to their cap by unveiling a state-of-the-art 3,200 sq. ft. office furniture showroom in Northpoint Business Park, showcasing their extensive range of products.

The new showroom stands as a testament to OfficeMaster’s dedication to staying at the forefront of office design trends. Featuring a diverse selection of furniture from renowned manufacturers such as Senator, Allermuir, Nowy Styl, Quadrifoglio, and Gaber, this space is undeniably one of the finest of its kind in Ireland. From ergonomic seating to

stylish desks and contemporary storage solutions, the showroom offers West Cork businesses a wealth of inspiration to transform their workspaces.

When visiting OfficeMaster, locals and business owners can expect a warm and friendly welcome from Patrick Murray and his colleague, Dave McCarthy. Known for their exceptional customer service, Patrick and Dave are passionate about helping businesses find the perfect office furniture solutions tailored to their unique needs. With their extensive knowledge of the industry and keen eye for design, they guide visitors through the showroom, ensuring they discover furniture that not only enhances productivity but also reflects their brand identity.

In the ever-evolving landscape of workspaces, the importance of creating a modern and functional office environment cannot be overstated. A well-designed workspace can significantly impact employee satisfaction, productivity, and overall business success. By collaborating with OfficeMaster, West Cork businesses have the opportunity to transform their offices into inspiring and efficient spaces that foster creativity and collaboration.

Patrick Murray and OfficeMaster understand the unique challenges faced by businesses in the region. With their expertise and comprehensive range of furniture options including Pods, Desking, seating, canteen, breakout areas, reception furniture, lockers and multiple storage solutions they are poised to assist local companies in achieving their vision for an ideal workspace. From small-scale startups to established enterprises, Patrick and his team are dedicated to delivering personalized solutions that maximize efficiency, comfort, and style.

Pay a visit to the OfficeMaster showroom in Northpoint Business Park, Cork city, Experience the impressive range of furniture first-hand, and take advantage of Patrick and Dave’s expert advice. They have also been known to make a great cup of coffee! Elevate your workspace today with the help of OfficeMaster.

Patrick can be contacted on 0861364284 or email [email protected]

Unit 42 Northpoint Business Park, New Mallow Road, Cork, T23 C9T0

www.officemaster.ie