Collins Centra Drimoleague Win Bakery of the Year

COLLINS Centra Drimoleague were recently crowned Centra Bakery of the year at an award ceremony at the National event centre in Dublin.

The award was presented by Mr Cormac Dawson, Centra Sales Director. Mr Dawson said the panel of judges were looking for specific qualities and standards from the over 400 entrants.

In particular, the shop atmosphere, quality and presentation of product and enthusiasm from the staff.

He said Collins Centra Drimoleague excelled in all aspects of what customers looked for in a Bakery.

Aaron Collins, the store owner and Maria Pia Cumbo, Bakery Manager were delighted to accept the award on behalf of the bakery team at Centra Drimoleague.

Aaron acknowledged Maria Pia Cumbo, Mariusz Szczepinsk, Adam Uszko, Patricia Murphy, Dajana Milinkovic, Blake O'Leary and Sarah Collins.

He thanked them for their dedication and hard work. He said they provided delicious bread and bakery treats 7 days a week, 364 days a year with enthusiasm and skill.

The dedication to their bakery craft and to providing top quality products to the people of Drimoleague and West Cork has to be admired and acknowledged.

Aaron thanked the store's many customers for their loyalty and support over the years and said none of this was possible without the customer support.

Aaron is the fourth generation of the Collins Family to continue serving the people of West Cork with passion, enthusiasm and commitment.

He acknowledged his great grandparents Tim Collins (the original baker) and Norah Collins who started the family business in 1909.

His grand aunts Maisie and Babsie Collins who dedicated their lives to looking after their customers and to his parents Anne and Sean Collins who created the 'Tims Table' brand and who had the foresight to buy the mill building and site 20 years ago and relocate the shop from Main St to its present location at the West End of the village.

Aaron said the 'Tim's Table' brand has been a fantastic addition to Drimoleague, to West Cork and to our store.

We provide bread and cakes, home made dinners and ready meals freshly prepared every day by a very committed team. A big part of the reason we won Centra bakery of the year was because of the recognition of that brand and the quality that that brand brings with it. We are proud of our brand and our history. We are proud of our roots and our place and what we have created within our place.

We feel the shop has a special I connection in the hearts of people living in west cork, to the people of Drimoleague and to the many visitors that pass through.'