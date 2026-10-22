Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union introduce reduced new loan rates

Dunmanway and Clonakilty Credit Union are bringing some early financial warmth as we head into the winter months.

All new loans of €50,000 and above will be at the rate of 6.5% (APR 6.7%) – down from 9.4%. And there’s more good news for those looking for a loan for that important purchase or investment: The limit for an unsecured loan from the Credit Union is now €100,000 (up from €70,000).

It’s all part of the extraordinary and unique personal service that people get from their local Credit Union.

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“We’re also doing a new Green Loan rate,” says Anthony Forde, CEO at Dunmanway and Clonakilty Credit Union.

“These will cover everything from electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles or a home-charging unit. It also covers loans for a renewable energy upgrade on your home, for example. It’s also at 6.5% (APR 6.7%).”

The options for organising a loan at the Dunmanway and Clonakilty Credit Union are multiple.

We live in an age where it can be difficult to call into some financial institutions or to even get them on the phone.

At Clonakilty & Dunmanway Credit Union, you can call in to talk to an actual living person about a loan and it when it’s approved, the decision will come from one of those people who live in the community – not from a computer or from someone staring at data on a computer in Dublin.

“That’s something we take pride in,” adds Anthony. “The human touch is there. None of our loans are approved in an office far away. They’re all approved locally and in-house”

One doesn’t have to call in, of course. You still have the option of applying online too – whichever approach people feel most comfortable with.

For further details, call: 023 883 3842 or 023 884 5787 or visit: www.cdcreditunion.ie