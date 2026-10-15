Burkes of Bantry celebrate refurbished Luxaflex® showroom relaunch

Burkes of Bantry has officially relaunched its Luxaflex® Gallery showroom following a recent refurbishment, offering customers across West Cork an enhanced experience when choosing made-to-measure window blinds and shading solutions for their homes.

A long-standing Luxaflex® Gallery partner, Burkes of Bantry showcases the latest collections from Luxaflex® giving homeowners access to expert advice, personalised product demonstrations and professional measuring and installation services.

The refurbished showroom features a wide selection of window covering solutions, including energy-efficient Duette® blinds, motorised and smart home-integrated systems and the latest Blind Screen range, designed to combine insect protection and blackout solutions.

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The relaunch highlights the strong partnership between Burkes of Bantry and Luxaflex® and their shared commitment to helping homeowners create comfortable, stylish, and energy-efficient living spaces.

Speaking at the showroom relaunch, Jessie Hegarty of Burkes of Bantry said:

"We're delighted to unveil our refurbished Luxaflex® Gallery showroom and to continue offering customers throughout West Cork the latest window blind and shading solutions. The updated space allows visitors to experience the products first hand and receive expert guidance tailored to their home and lifestyle needs."

The showroom is open to homeowners, renovators and self-build customers seeking inspiration and advice on window coverings for every room in the home.

Jessie said the new showroom is fully motorised, designed to make it feel as close as possible to simulate every option available to choose, for your home.

It will enable customers to visualise what their room or home will look like and also how their window furnishings will work for them.

Also customers through appointment with Jessie can bring in pictures of their homes/windows and with his experience he can guide them through the right options.

While having this Luxaflex® showroom is unique in Cork, Jessie said that Burkes of Bantry have always prided themselves on their after-sales service and will look forward to maintaining this.

For more details, visit www.burkesshop.ie call 027 54314 or email [email protected]