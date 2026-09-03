Water pipe still leaking in Skibbereen 23 days after it was reported

UISCE Éireann has been criticised after a leaking pipe in Skibbereen has not been repaired, 23 days after it was first reported.

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A local man reported the issue to Uisce Éireann on August 11th. He complained that a large pipe, on the riverside of Kennedy Bridge adjacent to the West Cork Hotel, was leaking constantly.

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Before going to press, it was confirmed that the pipe is still leaking profusely. The man observed that the leak had not been fixed despite Uisce Éireann's repeated appeals to people to report leaks.

The man also made the point that a hosepipe ban issued by the water utility has been extended for a further month because of the need to conserve water following a protracted dry spell.