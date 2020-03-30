Your vacation plans will be plain-sailing with this gem

BALTIMORE is a favourite holiday destination for people from all over the country – even West Corkies themselves.

It’s got it all - sea, style and plenty of opportunities for schmoozing! This property, number 26 Baltimore Holiday Homes, has a lot going for it.

On the market with Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen, the selling agent highlights that it has the benefit of being one of the first purpose-built holiday homes in Baltimore when there was an emphasis on lifestyle and land was not at such a premium.

‘Therefore, all residents have access to a private pitch and putt course and tennis courts. To ensure you avail of all water activities that are synonymous with Baltimore and its safe sailing waters, there is also a share of 17 acres of waterfront land and trailer and boat park,’ says Maeve McCarthy.

While compact, the house is certainly not pokey and measures 1,050 sq ft.

It consists of three bedrooms with open plan living accommodation and a stylish interior with a strong seaside vibe.

There’s also a garden to the front and rear of the property, so plenty of room for BBQs and sundowners – or whatever you’re having yourself!

For more, contact Charles McCarthy at 028-21533 or see charlesmccarthy.com