Things to remember when viewing a property

Buying a house is an emotional rollercoaster with highs and lows.

The biggest high is usually the day you go sale agreed, and the biggest low is the come down the morning after when you question everything.

BY CON O’NEILL

Finding the right house can take years and it is important to stay level and as calm as possible during the search.

It’s very rare that someone finds their perfect property and everyone is compromising on something; from location, to floor area, to condition of house or even the price agreed.

It is important to remember that you are not on your own when buying a house.

Your engineer and solicitor are your team as a buyer and will make sure you’re not doing anything that you should not be doing later in the process.

Build a relationship with the agent

The agent is the eyes and ears for the vendor. It is helpful to build a good relationship.

Feedback is provided to vendors after all viewings and even though you don’t realise it, through the feedback, you are also building a relationship with the owner even if you haven’t met them.

Never be afraid to ask any questions

There are endless lists online of the perfect questions to ask at viewings.

People are especially slow to ask what they think might be a silly question.

These are usually the easiest questions to answer and people like helping people.

Bring a friend

Everyone has self-doubt.

This is especially true when buying on your own.

Bring someone whose opinion you value with you.

People rarely go ahead with a sale after receiving a negative opinion from a close family member or friend whose opinion matters to them.

Have a second viewing

Don’t be afraid to ask for a second viewing.

This is a major purchase and to make that decision based on a short visit to the house is difficult.

Try to view on a good day

People who view a house on a good day will always love it more than the people who view on a wet day.

Don’t be an amateur engineer

Try not to play amateur engineer.

A small crack on the wall, is probably just a minor plaster crack unless you are advised otherwise.

The other buyer you are bidding against is not worried about that crack and will likely go further to secure the property.

Your engineer will advise you if it is something to be worried about.