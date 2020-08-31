Stylish townhouse living at historic Emmet Square

A SUPERB chance to enjoy town living at its most stylish level has emerged in Clonakilty.

A period townhouse, on the corner of Emmet Square, is fresh on the market with Hodnett Forde and is turning heads.

Extending to around 3,600 sq ft over three floors, it is most impressive in terms of space, functionality and design. The five-bedroom home (four of which are double) screams grandeur, but also comfort.

Accommodation comprises a hallway which leads to two formal reception rooms connected by Georgian double arches, with both salons boasting original marble fireplaces. Suffice it to say, this space would bring Christmas dinner and entertaining in general to a whole new level.

The kitchen/dining/living space runs to an incredible 40ft, and not surprisingly has an Aga at its heart.

Bedroom accommodation is on the first floor while the third floor has two converted attic rooms which could be used for a playroom, study or office. Or to store all those Christmas decorations you’ll need. The outside area is paved and walled and has plenty of room. The entire house is in excllent condition and doesn’t need any immediate work. However, the temptation to make the interior slightly edgier, against its historic credentials, might be too much for a new owner to resist. With the right touch this could be the kind of home you’d expect to see in the next series of RTE’s Home of the Year.

Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde said offers in excess of €500,000 are expected for a property of this calibre. For more see hodnettforde.comhttp://hodnettforde.com