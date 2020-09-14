Split-level house is on the level when it comes to style

I’VE always been a sucker for a sunken TV room, so this house on Schull’s Ardmanagh Road had me right away.

But even for those who are slightly more discerning, and need a bit more than two steps down to their TV to seal deal, it will be hard not to succumb to the obvious charms of this property.

It has equal parts style and sass, with enough mainstream appeal to tick boxes for the hordes of househunters looking to settle in West Cork right now.

The design of the split-level house (over 2,300 sq ft) is most original. And while the vibe in the living space is open plan, there are clever ‘zones’ created through the different levels, a double-sided statement stove and the like.

Plenty of glazing, and double height vaulted ceilings make it light-filled and a really pleasant space to be in.

The dining and living areas have access to side gardens and all three bedrooms are ensuite.

There’s also a mezzanine-style first floor office area which could double up as just about anything.

Going by the heady interest shown in properties of this quality right now in West Cork area, this is going to attract plenty of attention.

Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe is handling the sale. For more see westcorkproperty.com