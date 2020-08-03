Splash out on luxury house with indoor heated pool

THIS is traditionally a peak period for house sellers, and yet another incredible property has just hit the West Cork market in timely fashion.

It’s a four-bed, coastal property near Durrus which oozes luxury – from its electric gates, to its master suite with balcony, to its eco-heated swimming pool, to its bath with sea views.

On the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, it’s got an asking price of €695,000 which makes it one of the more expensive local properties right now, but boy does it deliver.

There’s the stunning coastal location for starters, with lots of rooms in the four-bedroom house enjoying sea views, enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Architect-designed, it was built in 2008 and extends to a very roomy 3,353 sq ft, but it still feels quite sensible – if that makes sense. There aren’t rooms simply for the sake of having rooms. As you might imagine, the finish throughout is exceptional. Accommodation on the ground floor comprises kitchen-cum-dining room, sitting room and bedroom. The rest of the sleeping accommodation is upstairs, along with the already-mentioned bath, where you’re going to want to spend a lot of time enjoying views of Dunmanus Bay and Sheep’s Head. There’s also a study which could be used as a bedroom, if desired.

Downstairs, a link corridor through the sitting room will take you to the south wing of the property, where the swimming pool is located. The pool area is fully-tiled with non-slip tiles and underfloor heating. This wing also has the added benefit of full-length glazing, a steam room, changing room and plant room.

The accommodation line-up is completed with an attached garage with roller door.

Mature and sheltered grounds, complete with sun terrace, put the final touches to this very attractive package.

For more, contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill on sfon.ie or call 023 8833995.