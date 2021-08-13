Singer Tori’s Ballywilliam House back on the market

THE one-time home of the American singer/songwriter Tori Amos, the magnificent Ballywilliam House near Kinsale, is back on the market.

Tori recorded here album Boys for Pele at Ballywilliam House in 1995. Tori is best known for her massive hit Cornflake Girl, released in 1996. The four-bedroomed Georgian home, which dates back to 1816, came to the market in 2018 with a guiding price of €1.45m and the extensive two-acre grounds are just as dramatic, with a large stone moat surrounding it.

The house is approached by a 2km tree-lined road and is a five-bay, two-storey-over-basement period property.

Also on the grounds you’ll find a woodland area with a dry stone outdoor theatre, and fire pit, while apple, pear and plum trees pack the orchard.

The current owners of Ballywilliam House are seeking €2.95m for the property, through Bowe Property Kinsale.