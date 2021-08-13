Property

Singer Tori’s Ballywilliam House back on the market

August 13th, 2021 5:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

With a guide price of €1.45 in 2018, the home has come back to market, this time guiding of €2.95m.

THE one-time home of the American singer/songwriter Tori Amos, the magnificent  Ballywilliam House near Kinsale, is back on the market.

Tori recorded here album Boys for Pele at Ballywilliam House in 1995. Tori is best known for her massive hit Cornflake Girl, released in 1996. The four-bedroomed Georgian home, which dates back to 1816, came to the market in 2018 with a guiding price of €1.45m and the extensive two-acre grounds are just as dramatic, with a large stone moat surrounding it.

Tori Amos sold the house after recording Boys for Pele there in the nineties.

 

The house is approached by a 2km tree-lined road and  is a five-bay, two-storey-over-basement period property.

Also on the grounds you’ll find a woodland area with a dry stone outdoor theatre, and fire pit, while apple, pear and plum trees pack the orchard.

The current owners of Ballywilliam House are seeking €2.95m for the property, through Bowe Property Kinsale.

