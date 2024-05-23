Ray ‘honoured’ to celebrate special silver anniversary

WEST Cork auctioneering business Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is celebrating a special milestone as it has reached its 25th anniversary in the business, with the O’Neill family now running into four generations and almost a century in business.

Owner Ray O’Neill has more than 40 years in the property business. Ray’s grandfather Michael O’Neill started the estate agency practice in 1930, and was succeeded by Con O’Neill. Ray succeeded Con in 1978 and the firm has moved on from there.

In 2018, Ray was joined by his son Con to bring the business to a fourth family generation.

‘We are honoured to celebrate this remarkable 25-year milestone, reflecting on the journey that has shaped the firm into what it is today,’ said Ray.

‘Our journey has been filled with challenges and triumphs, and we are immensely grateful to our incredible team, both past and present, for their dedication and professionalism.’

The firm joined the Sherry FitzGerald franchise in 1999 as one of its first group of 11 members joining the franchise network.

Today Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill has three office locations based in West Cork – Clonakilty, Skibbereen, and Bantry.

Sherry FitzGerald itself was founded in 1982, and has a national network of more than 100 offices.