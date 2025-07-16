HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Atlantic View, Glandore

Coastal gem with panoramic views.

A substantial coastal property in Glandore is new to the market boasting exceptional panoramic sea and countryside views.

Atlantic View is located within walking distance of the local primary school and just one kilometre from the picture-postcard village, beach and harbour.

The property boasts an extensive 667sqft ancillary studio accommodation and garden on 0.75 acres on an elevated site with 360-degree unspoilt views.

The 4-5-bed detached house extends to 2689sqft and its interior is bright and beautifully maintained, in turnkey condition, with a B2 energy rating.

Selling agent Martin Kelleher notes: ‘You are not only buying a lovely family home, you are buying a calm, relaxing community lifestyle property near the sea. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this fantastic property.’

The house is within walking distance of the local school, a one kilometre drive or 15-minute walk from Glandore, and 13 minutes from Skibbereen.

Glandore harbour, with its busy bars and restaurants, is a slice of paradise stretching for three miles with a sheltered stone beach and renowned sailing club.

Contact 023 8859111 or email [email protected] for more.