Quality coastal property is overlooking Schull harbour

WITH a shortage of quality coastal properties on the market in West Cork, it’s not surprising that this home, just five minutes from Schull, is making waves.

It’s not just the prestige location. either, or the uninterrupted views of Schull harbour, but the glorious blank canvas it presents to someone with the budget who can make this property shine.

With an asking price of €695,000, it’s at the upper end of the scale, but we did already mention the address. Specifically, the location is Coosheen which selling agent Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe describes as ‘one of the most sought-after areas in West Cork.’

Colm says there’s a distinct lack of properties in the area right now, which can offer this type of quality view.

‘Coosheen is a spectacular setting in which to own a permanent residence or holiday home,’ he added.

Extending to almost 2,000 sq ft, the house is split-level with the living accommodation on the first floor to take advantage of views.

The exterior’s design is modern and angular which is softened by the natural landscape.

If you’re not a pine lover (it’s certainly my pet aversion), the interior will make you feel a little weak, but I think Dermot Bannon has us all conditioned to look past such things at this point.

A little TLC will go a long way here, but of course the new owner may be so inclined to knock and start all over again. Anything is possible in such a sublime spot.

For more, contact Colm Cleary at James Lyons O’Keeffe at westcorkproperty.com.