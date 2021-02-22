PROPERTY: Five-bed near Courtmac for €389k

Sea-ze the day in home with chance to expand

SEA views and planning permission for an extension make for a tasty combination.

That’s what on offer at Rocksavage, Ballinglanna, a townland just five miles outside Clonakilty and near Courtmacsherry.

With an asking price of €389,000 and new to the market with Martin Kelleher, the two-storey house sits on 0.4 of an acre in what is, by anyone’s standards, a spectacular cliff top setting. If this was home, you’d be just a short walk to Ballinglanna beach, a few minutes’ drive to Blind Strand, Broad Strand, Dunworley and beauty spots such as Simon’s Cove.

Accommodation comprises a kitchen/dining space with a separate sitting room. Three of the five bedrooms are downstairs with a further two upstairs. Of course there’s always the option to make one of these a lounge to take advantage of outstanding sea views.

The site is well maintained and includes landscaped areas with an attractive recessed patio and BBQ area with, yes, more sea views.

Added bonuses include a large detached garage, which features a utility room, as well as high speed broadband with between 30-80 Mbps download speed; along with the already mentioned planning permission.

For more contact Martin Kelleher at (023) 8859111 or see martinkelleher.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary Five-bed on 0.4 acres for €389,000.

Location Ballinglanna, five minutes’ drive to Clonakilty.

Selling points Sea views, planning permission and high speed broadband.