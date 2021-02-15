PROPERTY: Five-bed near Baltimore for €400k

Take a dip into cosy Lough Hyne home

CUTE and quaint is a good starting point to describe Ballymacrown House near Baltimore.

But leaving it at just that,would be doing a major disservice to the five-bed house which is adjacent to the world-famous nature reserve of Lough Hyne, a haven for those dipping into the lockdown sea-swimming craze.

It’s a super spacious 2,700 sq ft, stone house which was built in 1997 and is as pristine today as it was then.

Accommodation comprises a large kitchen with exposed brick walls and ceiling beams, on-trend monochrome tiles, and a stove, plus a cosy living room and a sun room.

Worth mentioning is a laundry room that’s separate to the utility room. What a treat! The attic is also fully floored, making it a multi-purpose space. All bedrooms are en suite, with one of the four on the ground floor.

While the vibe, as mentioned, veers towards quaint, some of the more modern features include aluminium PVC coated double glazed windows, and a pressurised water system.

The house sits on a half acre site and included in the sale is a detached garage, well landscaped grounds with a wooden deck and a pizza oven to the rear.

For more call 028-21533 or see charlesmccarthy.com.

AT A GLANCE

Summary Five-bed, 2,700 sq ft house with detached garage and half an acre, for €400,000.

Location Beside Lough Hyne, just over one mile from Baltimore.

Selling points Charming interior and location.