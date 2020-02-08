Poundlick home delivers plenty of bang for its buck

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Five-bed near Skibbereen for €295,000

WITH five bedrooms, and a location that is highly convenient to schools and facilities, this property on the edge of Skibbereen will be very attractive to families.

Ard na Smól which translates as ‘the height of the thrushes’ due to its elevated position, has an asking price of €295,000. Set on 0.66 of an acre, the well-landscaped grounds, with various nooks and crannies to potter about in, are yet another strong attraction.

The house was built just over 40 years ago and is in very good condition. Measuring approximately 159 sq m (1,700 sq ft), the living accommodation is spread over three floors and consists of three reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, five bedrooms, shower room, guest WC and utility room. There is also an attached garage and a detached garden shed.

Charles McCarthy, auctioneer in Skibbereen, is managing the sale. For more, contact 028-21533 or see charlesmccarthy.com.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five-bedroom house on 0.66 acre of well-landscaped, mature grounds for €295,000.

Location

Poundlick, 3km from Skibbereen. Beaches of Tragumna and Tralispean are a 10-minute drive.

Selling points

Glorious garden and handy location.

