Property

Popular Arundels by the Pier is up for rent

January 30th, 2020 12:03 PM

By Southern Star Team

The popular waterfront bar and restaurant in Ahakista is on the market to rent.

Share this article

THE popular bar and restaurant, Arundels by the Pier is available to rent.

Located near the summer home of celebrity Graham Norton, who often frequents the premises, especially during the summer festival, it comes with a fully-fitted commercial kitchen ground floor seating for 18, and an upstairs restaurant which can seat 40.  Its former owners announced their decision to close in recent weeks and a post on their Facebook page with a link  to the property reads: ‘Hoping some fabulous business person will get these doors open again!’ The premises also features  a kids’ playground and a waterfront beer garden.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.