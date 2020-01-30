Popular Arundels by the Pier is up for rent

THE popular bar and restaurant, Arundels by the Pier is available to rent.

Located near the summer home of celebrity Graham Norton, who often frequents the premises, especially during the summer festival, it comes with a fully-fitted commercial kitchen ground floor seating for 18, and an upstairs restaurant which can seat 40. Its former owners announced their decision to close in recent weeks and a post on their Facebook page with a link to the property reads: ‘Hoping some fabulous business person will get these doors open again!’ The premises also features a kids’ playground and a waterfront beer garden.