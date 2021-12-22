Period home with links to Collins’ death sells for €2.9m

A STUNNING period home near Cloughduv with 258 acres – and links to Michael Collins – has sold for €2.9m.

The 3,500 sq ft home has been bought by a Cork businessman who, it is believed, is planning to restore Annesgrove at Aherla Beg to its former glory.

Local lore claims Collins’ body was brought to Annesgrove after his assassination at Béal na Bláth, 100 years ago next August.

‘There was excellent demand for this property,’ said auctioneer Maurice Cohalan, adding that pre-registered bidders had assembled in a large Covid-compliant room at the Cork International Hotel for the auction. There was interest from the UK and further afield, he said, as the shortage in good land in the mid-Cork area drove up interest.

‘And the property is only 20 minutes from Cork city and the same from Cork Airport,’ Mr Cohalan pointed out.

It was sold in one lot, with six bidders competing, he said, adding: ‘It is a house of considerable character and charm, and the new owner will have a unique jewel when this is restored.’

Mr Cohalan said he was confident that the new owner of Annesgrove was aware of the significance of the rumoured links to Michael Collins’ death.

What really set this property apart was the land on offer. Some 180 acres have been let on a conacre agreement for a number of years, expiring at the end of 2021.

The balance comprises approximately 55 acres of low lying marginal land, along with 15 acres of forestry and an eight -acre former quarry.

The property has been idle for a number of years and now requires complete restoration and refurbishment to return it to its former splendour. There is also a separate farmhouse (currently tenanted) located on the south western side of the estate. The out offices comprise a derelict stable yard and disused sheds immediately north of the main house, with a separate farmyard to the south west.