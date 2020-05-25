Own your very own beachside apartment for €95,000

WHO doesn’t have at least one standout childhood memory of a trip to Owenahincha?

In the ‘80s, it was the height of sophistication as a seaside holiday destination for people all over Cork, and over the years it has still retained a special place in the hearts of many.

A two-bed apartment in the well maintained complex, directly across from the beach, will interest many in terms of location and price. It’s on the market with Henry O’Leary, Clonakilty for a relatively pocket-friendly €95,000.

It’s a split level apartment located on the first floor, and affords excellent sea views. Space extends to 800 sq feet, and while compact, there’s the added bonus of a lovely balcony.

Accommodation comprises a kitchen/living space, with one bedroom on the first floor, and a very generous master suite upstairs.

Henry says the apartment has only been ‘lightly used’ by its previous owners, and comes in excellent condition.

For more see hol.ie