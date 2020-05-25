Own your very own beachside apartment for €95,000

WHO doesn’t have at least one standout childhood memory of a trip to Owenahincha?
In the ‘80s, it was the height of sophistication as a seaside holiday destination for people all over Cork, and over the years it has still retained a special place in the hearts of many.
A two-bed apartment in the well maintained complex, directly across from the beach, will interest many in terms of location and price. It’s on the market with Henry O’Leary, Clonakilty for a relatively pocket-friendly €95,000.
It’s a split level apartment located on the first floor, and affords excellent sea views. Space extends to 800 sq feet, and while compact, there’s the added bonus of a lovely balcony.
Accommodation comprises a kitchen/living space, with one bedroom on the first floor, and a very generous master suite upstairs.
Henry says the apartment has only been ‘lightly used’ by its previous owners, and comes in excellent condition.
For more see hol.ie
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.