Mystery as estate agent signs are dumped in beauty spot

A WEST Cork estate agency had eight of its ‘For Sale’ signs ripped from their posts and dumped over a cliff in a picturesque part of Dunmanus last weekend.

James Lyons O’Keeffe, with offices in Schull and Skibbereen, has been the victim of this type of behaviour for the past two to three years.

Auctioneer Colm Cleary said the situation has been escalating over the past while, and they had decided to speak out as it was also becoming an environmental concern.

‘We’ve been subject to this for the past few years and have reported it to gardaí,’ said Colm.

‘In one single weekend we saw every one of our For Sale and Sale Agreed signs between Ballydehob and the Mizen ripped down,’ he said, estimating that it’s cost them thousands of euro.

Apart from it being expensive, time consuming and inconvenient, Colm says it’s now an environmental issue, as the most recent incident saw their signs dumped in a beauty spot beyond Dunmanus Castle. ‘It seems like we’re being targeted for whatever reason. It’s so pointless and disappointing,’ said Colm.

In recent years, his firm has handled the sale of properties to actors Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.