Make a break for this playful and private wooden house

CURATING the ‘perfect’ house has become quite the serious business, but the fun factor is alive and well in this Schull property, which is most refreshing.

Located in a quiet laneway off the sought-after Colla Road in Schull, No 5 The Break is just a five-minute walk from the village.

The three-bed wooden house is new to the market with James Lyons O’Keeffe with an asking price of €495,000.

There’s a charming and relaxed feel throughout the property and unless you’re Maria Bailey, the indoor swing will be a feature enjoyed by most people.

Other stand-out features include the polished concrete floors which are both stylish and practical – and a life-saver for concealing the dirt!

The kitchen and living area is well-sized and so, too, are the three bedrooms, and the master has its own balcony.

There’s decking and patio areas, as well as a useful storage shed outside, and while the house is conveniently located to the busy village, it still enjoys a high level of privacy due to clever planting.

The property’s somewhat ‘shabby chic’ vibe is slightly deceiving as it comes with a B2 BER rating and an air source heat pump heating system.

For more contact James Lyons O’Keeffe at 028-28122 or see westcorkproperty.com