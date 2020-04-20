Live the dream in these stylish coastal cabins

A STYLISH coastal retreat is back on the market in a most sought-after location, overlooking Long Strand, near Castlefreke, Clonakilty.

Long Strand Nest comprises two adjoining architect designed cabins with a single veranda, and it offers plenty of Instagram-friendly moments with its fun and quirky interior.

It first came on the market last year with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill for €345,000, but now has a reduced asking price of €295,000.

Each beach bungalow comprises one bedroom, and one bathroom, each has a stove and of course comes with the expected glorious views across Long Strand and the iconic Galley Head Lighthouse. The cabins are 345 sq ft each, although Con O’Neill of SFON says they are easily adaptable and extended if necessary to become a single residence on the two-acre site.

‘The timber-cladded beach bungalow has a stunning veranda to the front offering the perfect spot to take in the unique panorama,’ he says.

This would make a good investment property as given its location, you’d imagine there’d be no shortage of renters, or as a glorious summer home.

During these times when we’re all rethinking the pace of our lives, it would also be perfect for anyone who wants to feel the sea air on their face when they wake in the morning.

For more see sfon.ie or tel 023-8833995.