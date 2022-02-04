Jeremy’s farming plan for new island

NO man is an island, but some men own one, including Hollywood star Jeremy Irons.

He has been revealed as the owner of 15-acre Mannin Island which is within swimming distance of his home, Kilcoe Castle, off the N71 between Skibbereen and Ballydehob.

Skibbereen estate agent Charles McCarthy, who sold the actor the iconic lime rendered castle in 1998, said the newly-purchased island was around 200 metres from the Castle’s front door.

Speaking on the US chat show Late Night with Seth Meyers Jeremy said: ‘It’s a very small island with a little cottage on it. I can just about swim there from the castle. I’m going to put some Kerry ponies and Galloway cattle to eat it down. I’m farming a little bit more now than acting.’

Clearly the 73-year-old is happily juggling both as he recently starred in the hit movie House of Gucci, and plays UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in the film Munich: The Edge of War which was released on Netflix earlier this month.

The island is the distance of the equivalent of abour four Olympic pools from the mainland and Jeremy said he can just about make it over by swimming, admitting his wife Sinead Cusack is a far better swimmer.

When it hit the market in 2014 Mannin island guided €200,000.