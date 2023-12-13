HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Well-kept family home near Dunmanway for €420,000

THIS impressive family home outside Dunmanway is attracting interest, with its high energy rating adding to the appeal.

Slighe Dhala is a four-bedroom home at Lisbealad, between Clonakilty and Dunmanway, and is on the market with selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill.

There’s plenty of living space (2,024 sq ft) and on the ground floor, there’s an attractive kitchen/dining room, with polished hardwood kitchen units, as well as an electric fireplace. Double doors lead to a bright and airy sun room.

There’s plenty of space in the sitting room, too, which boasts an inset wood-burning stove, while there’s also a utility/laundry room and cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom. Two of the bedrooms are en suite.

Slighe Dhala has a B2 energy rating, which means it would qualify for a green mortgage. It has double glazed windows, oil fired central heating, and makes use of PV solar panels. There’s a private water supply via a well, while the property has a septic tank.

The house has stone entrance pillars to enter the property’s tarmac drive and parking area.

There are lawns front and back and a stone centre raised area in the spacious back garden and two outbuildings for storage.

Ballinacarriga NS is located 2.5kms from the property, one of five primary schools within a 5km radius of the property, while Maria Immaculata Community College is less than 4kms away.

Slighe Dhala is on the market with selling agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill for €420,000. For information contact (023) 883 3995.