HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Views for miles at luxurious Dunmanus property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Contemporary five-bed for €850,000

SOAKING up the views over Dunmanus Bay while enjoying a bath is only one of the many delights that await the new owners of luxurious Casa Dunmanus.

Located on the Mizen Peninsula, this spectacular property is on the market with Charles McCarthy with an asking price of €850,000.

Measuring just under 3,000 sq ft, the vast house has four ensuite bedrooms, with a separate one bed studio apartment (complete with kitchenette and outdoor terrace). It was completely renovated, refurbished and remodelled in recent years with incredible results. The works included the installation of triple glazed windows and a complete re-fit of the five bathrooms.

The vibe throughout is ultra modern and contemporary, but importantly tasteful and in keeping with the rugged landscape that surrounds it.

There are some seriously high-end touches including a surveillance camera system, a wine cooler, a Quooker boiling water tap and all AEG appliances.

Views are sublime, as you might imagine, and an upstairs lounge area includes a contemporary bay window with built-in window seat to soak it all up.

The property, which also features a detached garage, sits on a site just under four acres and within a short walk of the house is a small but magical cove and deep-water pier. For more contact Charles McCarthy at charlesmccarthy.com or tel 028-21057.

