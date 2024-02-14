HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed in Schull for €525,000

Seaside joys on offer at The Coastguard

AN opportunity to enjoy waterside living is on offer at No 5 The Coastguard in Schull, with the added benefit of access to a private slipway for resident maritime adventurers.

The three-bedroom semi-detached property is part of a waterfront development in the town, just steps away from Schull’s harbour and a five-minute stroll to the village.

No 5 The Coastguard is part of a modern development and is very well maintained. On entering the property there’s an open plan living room and dining room, with solid fuel stove.

There’s a separate kitchen, and utility room with storage and laundry area. There’s also a downstairs shower room and WC. Upstairs, the master bedroom has balcony and walk-in wardrobe, and enjoys ensuite with shower.

The other two bedrooms include one with walk-in wardrobe, while the other has a balcony with sea views to enjoy those summer mornings by the sea. The family bathroom has bath and overhead electric shower.

The upper sections of the property also features a loft room with sea views, which has velux windows, and a study with recessed shelving and velux window, which could comfortably work as a work or office area.

The outside patio of the property offers more opportunity to breathe in the sea air. No 5 The Coastguard uses electric heating.

There’s rear access to the property with a storage area for refuse, and the use of the private slipway piques interest.

When it comes to Schull and its amenities, it doesn’t need much to sell itself, with its attractive village, playground, pier and sailing centre, and its famed weekend market. Schull Mhuire National School is just 250m away, while Schull Community College is just 750 from the property.

Bus services to Cork and Schull from Seaview Terrace are just 40m from No 5.

No 5 The Coastguard is on the market with James Lyons O’Keeffe for €525,000.

For further information email [email protected] or contact 028 28122.