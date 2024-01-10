HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed and site with planning permission, asking €950k

Development opportunity knocks in Summerfield

THE village of Schull is always one of the most sought-after areas in West Cork, sitting under Mount Gabriel in a prime perch on the Mizen peninsula.

From the popular market to the Fastnet Marine and Education Centre, it’s a favourite destination in the south west.

And this week’s property offers a chance to make the most of the joys of Schull while also opening up an opportunity to develop or invest, as it includes a site which is primed for development.

Built in 1993, Summerfield is a three-bedroom home on the Colla Road, not for from the centre of the village.

The house has a combined kitchen/ dining room, which opens onto the garden of the property, while the living room has an open fire. There are three bedrooms, one with sea views and doors with access to the garden.

The bathroom has sink, toilet and bath. The property has an E1 BER rating, has oil-fired central heating and has a private water supply.

Outside, there’s a large garden, and garage, an outside toilet and an outside shower.

In truth, what buyers will be paying for will be the site value.

The site has full planning permission for a two-storey two-bedroom residence, hence the €950,000 price tag.

This provides the double opportunity to purchase in the heart of the village with the potential to develop further.

Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe is the selling agent. For more, contact [email protected]