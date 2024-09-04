HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Seaside bungalow near Owenahincha for €395,000

A RENOVATED bungalow looking out over Owenhincha is capturing the eye in West Cork, and it’s not hard to see why.

The three-bedroom property at Ahaglaslin has impressive sea views and is set on an elevated 0.3 acre site, which is just 500m from the famed Blue Flag beach. It went on the market with Hodnett Forde earlier this month with a guide price of €395,000.

Selling agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde said the property offers have already ‘well exceeded’ that figure. ‘We have had over a dozen viewers throughout the house to date,’ said Andy. ‘It was completely renovated approximately seven years ago and is perched in a beautiful setting with panoramic views overlooking Owenahincha beach to Rosscarbery pier.

‘The finish throughout the house is of a maritime feel and along with being bright and airy, is most convenient to both Rosscarbery and Clonakilty.’

The property measures 1160 sq ft, with an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room and large windows in the living areas to maximise the sea views.

The living room features a sliding door leading to an outside patio, with glass windscreens to shield from the elements while enjoying the views.

The property has a main bathroom, and three bedrooms, one with an ensuite.

Outside, there’s a gravel yard, a carport, and a garage at the rear.

The property uses oil-fired central heating and has been made more energy-efficient after its renovation and now has a C2 BER rating.

The property has connection to mains water, has its own septic tank.

September is arriving but there’s still time to catch those seaside evenings.

• For more information contact Hodnett Forde at (023) 883 3367 or email [email protected].