HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Life really could be a beach in this seaside apartment

March 1st, 2023 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Inchydoney two-bed for €445,000 (Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie)

NOW that we’ve established there most certainly is a grand stretch in the evenings, and it is not just wishful thinking on our part, our thoughts are turning to getting out and about and enjoying all that West Cork has to offer.

 

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

 

That includes, of course, the always invigorating Inchydoney, where an apartment has come on the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, and with an asking price of €445,000.

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

 

The beach front, second floor, two-bedroom apartment enjoys fabulous views towards the beautiful Lady’s Beach at Inchydoney – widely regarded as one of the country’s top beaches. The apartment is in pristine condition and accommodation comprises open plan living, dining and kitchen with spacious balcony off, two bedrooms with master ensuite, family bathroom and storage closet. 

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

 

Facing into the summer months, this would be an incredible, low maintenance holiday home, or a quality property to enjoy all year round. 

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

 

For more see

 or call 023-8833995. 

