HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Historic Dripsey eight-bed with a sustainable future for €2.95m

Historic home with a sustainable future

BY EMMA CONNOLLY

HAVING a crowd over for dinner certainly won’t be an issue for the new owners of Dripsey Castle.

The kitchen is located in the former ballroom of the 18th-century period home and is truly spectacular in terms of scale and style.

This applies to every corner of the property which is new to market, guiding €2.95m.

The eight-bed, nine-bath castle has been fully renovated and is set on 70 acres which also features a well-preserved 15th-century castle, along with a stretch of the Dripsey river.

The main house (8,100sqft) dates back to 1740 and has been renovated by the present owners with a specialist architectural company.

Receptions rooms include a drawing room, library, music room, family room, games room and cinema.

There’s also a gym, art studio and a range of outbuildings.

The castle itself is a sister to Blarney castle and was built circa 1450 by the Lords of Muskerry. A reception hall on the ground floor of the castle is an ideal space for celebrations. We could go on and on, but there’s no need.

Selling agent Pat Falvey, Lisney/Sotheby’s said, not surprisingly, there’s been a lot of interest in the property, despite being in the almost-€3m asking price category.

For more details see linsey.com