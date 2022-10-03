Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Historic Dripsey eight-bed with a sustainable future for €2.95m

October 3rd, 2022 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

See more images

Share this article

Historic home with a sustainable future

BY EMMA CONNOLLY 

HAVING a crowd over for dinner certainly won’t be an issue for the new owners of Dripsey Castle. 

The kitchen is located in the former ballroom of  the 18th-century period home and is truly spectacular in terms of scale and style. 

This applies to every corner of the property which is new to market, guiding €2.95m. 

The eight-bed, nine-bath castle has been fully renovated and is set on 70 acres which also features a well-preserved 15th-century castle, along with a stretch of the Dripsey river. 

The main house (8,100sqft) dates back to 1740 and has been renovated by the present owners with a specialist architectural company. 

Receptions rooms include a drawing room, library, music room, family room, games room and cinema. 

There’s also a gym, art studio and a range of outbuildings. 

The castle itself is a sister to Blarney castle and was built circa 1450 by the Lords of Muskerry. A reception hall on the ground floor of the castle is an ideal space for celebrations. We could go on and on, but  there’s no need. 

Selling agent Pat Falvey, Lisney/Sotheby’s said, not surprisingly, there’s been a lot of interest in the property, despite being in the almost-€3m asking price category.

For more details see linsey.com

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.