House of the Week: Gust of interest is whipping up over Ballydehob four-bed valued at €435,000

HOME is where the heart is, along with pretty much everything else right now including work, working out and chilling out.

A Ballydehob property is perfectly designed to accommodate all these and more. Galewood House is an impressive 2,900 sq ft residence, set on 2.2 acres with a gem of a detached studio and double stable block. The 690 sq ft studio is currently used as both a home gym and a garage, but naturally options are endless with such a flexible space.

Accommodation also comprises a home office/study on the first floor where the four en suite bedrooms are located. Downstairs is the kitchen/dining along with a well sized living room, separate sitting room (with access to the terrace) and a sun room.

The second floor is currently used for storage but presents options to the new owners if further space is required.

The grounds are laid out mainly in lawn with mature shrubs and flowering plants. There is an ample parking area and the detached stable block has its own separate entrance off the main road.

Charles McCarthy is managing this sale. For more contact charlesmccarthy.com or call 028-21533.

