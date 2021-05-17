House of the Week: Glorious Goleen three-bed for €795k

WITH Level 5 restrictions lifted, pre-booked viewings are being made thick and fast for Ocean’s Rest near Goleen.

According to Colm Cleary of selling agents James Lyons O’Keeffe, there’s been an incredible amount of interest in the property which comes with an asking price of €795,000 but which is expected to fetch more.

There’s been interest from potential buyers from the UK, Germany, as well as Dublin and Cork, he said.

On paper, the house is a two-storey which extends over 2,000 sq ft. Its three ensuite bedrooms are on the lower level, each with access to stone-flagged patios. On the upper level is the kitchen and living space, each with access to the terrace, along with utility and guest WC.

In reality, this is a truly spell-binding spot, nestled into the landscape just off the R591 road between Schull and Goleen. In terms of landmarks it’s just half a km from Ballyrisode beach.

The house was built by a local couple and never lived in. It oozes originality, understated style and very strong eco-credentials.

The interior has a contemporary vibe, but nothing too forced or styled.

Standout features include polished concrete floors, a bespoke kitchen with solid ash worktops, high-quality built-in appliances, solid oak stairs and aluminium sliding doors which provide access to the stunning sedum planted roof terrace.

This place has strong appeal and it has been beautifully staged by Carol O’Sullivan from nearby Schull.

On a rugged site of 1.35 acres, there are views of Toormore, Cape Clear Island, Castle Point Castle and the Alderman Rocks at the entrance to Crookhaven harbour.

For more, contact Colm Cleary at westcorkproperty.com or call 028-28122.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed, 2,000 sq ft house on 1.35 acres for €795,000.

Location

Ballyrisode, Goleen. Ballyrisode beach is half a km away, Schull is approximately a 10-minute drive.

Selling points

Views, design, location, eco-credentials.