HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom house outside Clonakilty for €645,000

Templebryan stunner ticks all the boxes

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Country living in modern home close to major amenities

Location

3kms outside Clonakilty, 8kms to Inchydoney

Selling points

Professionally designed, high-spec finish, plenty of outdoor space

A COTTAGE transformed into a spacious and modern home is attracting serious interest in Clonakilty.

The impressive four-bedroom house in Templebryan North, around 3km from Clonakilty town centre, was finished in the last two years to a high standard.

What started out as a traditional cottage has been transformed into a bespoke, light-filled 21st century home, measuring 2,350sq ft.

Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde said there has already been between 16 to 18 visits made to view the property and offers have already reached the €645,000 asking price.

‘It’s a very high end finish and it’s A-rated,’ says Mr Donoghue. ‘A lot of work has gone into this house.’

The main entrance is now at the rear, and opens up into the airy kitchen/dining/living room. Off this are a laundry and playroom/office.

There’s a sitting room with a dual aspect along with a ground floor study/bedroom and shower room.

Upstairs is laid out with four double bedrooms, the master with en suite and dressing room, along with a family bathroom and airing cupboard. The large landing area and bedroom hallway is lit with night-time sensor lights.

During the modernisation, major work was undertaken to bring the energy rating to A standard. It features app controlled air-water heating system, underfloor heating on the ground floor and radiators overhead, mechanical heat recovery systems and ‘ultra-high’ levels of floor, wall and attic insulation.

The original cottage has been worked into the property design and has been cladded on the exterior with insulation boards.

Outside there are landscaped gardens with mature trees, shrubberies and wild flower meadows. A gravelled winding driveway wraps around to the rear of the house.

For inquiries contact Hodnett Forde on 023-8833367