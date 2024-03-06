HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom house at Owenahincha for €295,000

Seaside joys on offer at Addis Cottage

THE signs of summer are starting to emerge and an opportunity for coastal living comes on the market at Addis Cottage.

This four-bedroom semidetached home is on the market with Hodnett Forde, and enjoys the sea on its doorstep at Owenahincha.

The 152m2 property is only a short hop from Rosscarbery and is garnering interest as both a primary residence or as a holiday home.

Addis Cottage is in excellent condition, having being previously renovated and refurbished. It was previously primarily used as a family holiday home for the summer months.

The property features a bright open plan kitchen and dining area, with patio doors leading to the enclosed back garden, with utility shed. A utility room opens up off the kitchen/dining room. There’s a separate spacious and warm living room, with double doors also leading to the private garden.

The downstairs also has WC and two of the bedrooms, one with ensuite. Upstairs features the main bathroom and two more bedrooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite. There’s plenty of eaves storage upstairs also.

The property is modern and well maintained, but it’s all about location, and this one is finely placed, with the smell of the sea in the air.

Long Strand and the Warren are on the doorstep while Castlefreke Woods and castle are nearby for walks.

Selling agent Frank O’Driscoll of Hodnett Forde says the property has already exceeded its asking price of €295,000.

The property is well insulated and has a B2 Energy rating, and uses oil-fired central heating.

For young families, Rosscarbery National School and Mount St Michael Secondary School are both situated within 3kms of Addis Cottage.

For further information contact Hodnett Forde Property Services at 023- 8833367 or email [email protected]