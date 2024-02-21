HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom home in Newcestown is asking €459,000

Bright prospects for Cloudlea

A MODERN home in the village of Newcestown is likely to find appeal with buyers, with its high-quality finish and outdoor space.

‘Cloudlea’ is a 200sq m detached four-bedroom home on the market with Paddy Murray Auctioneers with an asking price of €459,000. Entering the house, the hallway has porcelain floor tiles.

The bright living room has timber flooring and a wood-burning stove. The dining room is also timberfloored and features an arch leading to the kitchen. The kitchen centrepiece is the large breakfast island, while the painted units feature integrated appliances.

The utility room is plumbed and has built-in units and access to the rear. The downstairs sunroom offers an opportunity to relax, with its vaulted ceiling, with double doors leading to decking.

Outside, the rear of the garden has countryside views, while to the front, the entrance has automatic cast iron gates. There’s a handy garden shed for storage. Upstairs, the master bedroom has built-in wardrobe with ensuite. Two of the other bedrooms are on the first floor, one with velux window. The impressive main bathroom has a free standing double ended bath and a walk in shower.

Fibre broadband is available, and the house has a B2 energy rating. Cloudlea has oil-fired central heating. The house has an EV sockeet for car charging.

For families who may be interested, Bishop Galvin Central Primary School is 350m from the property.

Newcestown is about 10km from Bandon, where there are several secondary school options.

Nearest bus stops serving Newcestown are in Murragh, about 4kms away, and at Bandon Industrial Estate, about 6kms distance.

Selling agent Paddy Murray Auctioneers can be contacted on 023 8844485 or [email protected]