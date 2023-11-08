HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom home in Ballinhassig on market for €470,000

A country getaway in easy reach of the city

SELLING POINTS

Summary

Four-bedroom house in Ballinhassig.

Location

10 minutes’ drive from Cork city, 14kms from Kinsale.

Selling points

Enjoy life the country, close to the city.

THE mix of country living but with a close proximity to the city is a strong selling point of this house at Rigsdale, Ballinhassig.

The four-bedroom home is on a half-acre site is located around 10 minutes’ drive outside of Cork city – but far enough away to leave the busy urban dramas out of mind.

It was built in 1996 and measures 2,000 sq ft over two floors.

Inside, there’s a spacious living room, with open fireplace with cast iron and wooden surround.

The kitchen and dining area is located towards the back of the house, with south-facing views of the back garden area.

There’s also a family room, and a south facing conservatory to enjoy the sunny afternoons (when they return!). Double doors open off the conservatory onto the large patio area.

The house has four double bedrooms, two located downstairs and two upstairs. The master bedroom which is downstairs has views on to front garden through a walk-in bay window.

Outside, there’s plenty of space for family play in the back garden – the large lawn also extends to the front of the property.

The house uses mains water and has its own septic tank. It uses oil-fired central heating. The property has a C1 BER rating.

Fibre broadband is available, a major consideration these days for those who may be working from home.

Selling agents Henry O’Leary believe Rigsdale ‘strikes the perfect balance between family comfort and convenience’, with the city and Cork Airport in close proximity, as well as Kinsale and the joys of the coast and the rest of West Cork in easy reach.

• For further information contact [email protected] or contact Henry O’Leary Auctioneers at 023-8835959.