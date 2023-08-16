HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom cottage near Skibbereen for €475,000

Plenty of potential with glorious views of beautiful Lough Hyne

At a glance:

Summary: Four-bedroom cottage with more than six acres of land

Location: 6kms from Skibbereen

Selling Points: Stunning surrounds of Lough Hyne hard to beat

THE charming surrounds of Lough Hyne are some of the most beautiful in West Cork, and this lake-view four-bed cottage is now on the market.

The property is set on more than six acres at Dromadoon, on the famed nature reserve, with views over the lake, and is ready for work to begin to make it into a fairytale family home.

It certainly requires some work yet to become that dream home, as some fixtures and fittings are not yet in place, but the views and the space is clearly there already. The location is a West Cork favourite with swimmers, tourists, and walkers.

According to selling agents Sherry FitzGerald, the house is part single, part two-storey dwelling and can be upgraded into a comfortable family home.

The house, which has a G energy rating, could be laid out to provide for entrance porch, kitchen / living room and two en-suite bedrooms on the ground floor, with two additional bedrooms and family bathroom on the first floor.

Selling agent Hugh O’Neill also suggests the 6.7 acres are ideal for a small organic farm enterprise or other lifestyle uses. For information contact Sherry FitzGerald at 023-8833995.