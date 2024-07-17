HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bed with swimming pool near Innishannon for €1.05m

Shippool Lodge a one-in-a-million hideaway

THIS spectacular outpost in the woods outside Innishannon, complete with its own indoor swimming pool, is now on the market for just north of €1m.

Shippool Lodge, set on 2.75 acres, is a four-bedroom home on the market with Bowe auctioneers. The property is set on woodlands overlooking the Bandon River, enclosed with its own automatic gates.

On entering and seeing the eye-catching open spiral staircase in the entrance hall, the house is a feast for the eyes, from the pitch-pine flooring to the vaulted library with railings and ladder, to the dark cinema room.

The property has four bedrooms, master en-suite, two family bathrooms, a private study, and an open overhead gallery leading to the main garden lounge.

The feature main library with those double height vaulted pitch-pine ceilings boasts spectacular display cabinets, with a railed library ladder and feature spiral staircase to cinema room.

The fitted kitchen area has a granite worktop, double height vaulted ceilings and large panoramic windows out onto front gardens, with y a separate extensive fitted utility with fitted pantry and wc.

The leisure wing at Shippool features a heated indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi tub, and sauna, with shower facilities and a plunge pool. A biomass fuel system has been installed and it retains oil-fired central heating. It has a B3 energy rating.

The property also has a one-bedroom self-contained apartment. The apartment is accessed through the house’s outer upper deck with a fitted kitchen and a sleeping/living area. The apartment has velux windows, a wooden panelled ceiling, and a shower room. The Bandon River is on the doorstep and the house has direct private river access incorporating a refurbished original stone pier.

Shippool Lodge is selling for €1,050,000. For inquiries contact Bowe at (021) 477 2870 or email [email protected]