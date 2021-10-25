Property

House of the Week: Follow the gull to this smart family home in Schull

October 25th, 2021 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The property is well-sized and comes to market in pristine condition. It’s only a short drive from the popular Ballyrisode beach.

OVERLOOKING a pier and with a castle view, this property has plenty of bragging rights when it comes to its location. 

Situated five miles east of Schull village, it overlooks Castlepoint Pier (a local swimming spot) and has pleasant views of Leamcon Castle, Toormore Bay and Goleen Habour. 

On the market with James Lyons O’Keeffe, it’s guiding €550,000 but it’s no secret how in demand coastal houses in West Cork are night now, and this one ticks all the boxes. 

It’s spacious and is in absolutely pristine condition, which is always a fabulous starting point. One of the four bedrooms is downstairs and living accommodation comprises a super roomy kitchen, with adjoining sun room, and a separate living room. 

All rooms are well-sized, with a nice flow and with plenty of storage space. This would function very well as a family home, or would make a very attractive summer home given the sought after location. 

Colm Cleary is managing the sale. For more call 028-28122 or see westcorkproperty.com

 

