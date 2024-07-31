HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bedroom home in Castletownshend for €700,000

Catching the eye in Castletownshend

THE stunning setting, looking out to Castlehaven harbour, catches the eye at Glenard House. This five-bedroom home in Castletownshend even has its own lookout deck, with a bridge walkway and is on the market with auctioneers Charles McCarthy for €750,000.

Set on one acre, the high quality build has plenty of space for families. The timberfloored open plan kitchen/dining room has an island unit, granite worktops, and integrated appliances.

The sitting room also has timber floor, vaulted timber ceiling and a feature open. The glazed sun room has French doors to front, and a folding door to sitting room.

Two of the five bedrooms are located on the ground floor, both ensuite, while there is a separate WC/utility room plumbed for washing machine. Upstairs, the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes, and a door to the balcony, as well as ensuite shower room and WC.

One of the other bedrooms has built-in wardrobes while the other has a door leading to the bridge and the lookout point. There’s also the main bathroom and a

mezzanine located on the first floor. Outside, there’s a 630sq ft double door garage, terracing, and landscaped gardens.

The house has a C2 BER rating, and uses oilfired central heating. It uses mains water and has a bio-unit sewerage disposal.

Public transport can be accessed at Derryleigh Bridge, 4.2kms away. Castletownshend NS is 1.5kms away while Skibbereen Community School is 6kms away.

For viewings contact Charles McCarthy auctioneers at (028) 21533 or email [email protected].