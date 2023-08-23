HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bedroom home for €885,000

Island View a Clonakilty hideaway

AT A GLANCE

Summary

A stylish home benefiting from a high-end upgrade and extension.

Location

Five-minute drive to Clonakilty town.

Selling points

Light and airy, a spectacular garden room, fine views of West Cork coastline.

A COMBINATION of space and light make Island View a very attractive hideaway property in Clonakilty.

There are coastal views, a spcacious garden room,and a stylish finish to this 3,800sq ft property. The five-bedroom home is on the market with auctioneers Charles McCarthy for €885,000.

Located at Garranagole, the house was built in 1996 but was extensively renovated and extended in 2008.

The changes made 15 years ago are now the hallmark of the property, including the spectacular garden room.

That garden room has a double height ceiling with a mezzanine landing, with French doors leading to the balcony. A Tulikivi soapstone fireplace and bake oven make for a warm and comforting environment, and can also be used as a slow cooker.

The glass interconnecting corridor connects to the main house, which has five bedrooms – one of which can easily convert to a home office – with three of the bedrooms upstairs; there’s also reception rooms, five bathrooms, and utility room.

There’s a relaxing sitting room and a dining room which can serve as a second sitting room, both with solid timber floors. The main sitting room has built-in wood burning stove.

The kitchen has granite work surfaces and a central island, and was part of that extensive house renovation in 2008, with French doors leading to the front garden.

Outside, the landscaped gardens have paths from the terrace through the array of flowers and shrubs to the pond, while the outside studio could also be used as an office or artist’s studio.

Clonakilty and Inchydoney are a short drive away. But in fine surrounds, you might find yourself happier to relax at home instead. Island View has oil-fired central heating and has a C1 BER rating. It has its own septic tank.

• For inquiries, contact [email protected] or telephone 028 21533