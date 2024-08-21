HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bed, two-bath home, in two units, for €340,000

Two for the price of one in Allihies

BY SARAH CANTY

THIS spacious village property, renovated in 2008, is architect-designed to be enjoyed as one large residence or as two separate residential units.

The five-bedroom two-bath semi-detached is located in the centre of Allihies village, on the Beara peninsula, and is on the market for €340,000 with selling agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill.

The property measures approximately 2,280 sq ft in total. The ground floor accommodation includes an entrance hallway, open plan kitchen/dining, sitting room, two spacious bedrooms, a bathroom and a utility room.

The first floor accommodation also enjoys an open kitchen/dining area, living room, but with three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Both levels benefit from ample windows for plenty of sunlight and glass doors that lead out to south-facing balconies with incredibly scenic views.

This is a comfortable home with modern features including pvc double glazed windows, open fireplace, modern kitchen units and tile and timber flooring throughout, with a C2 BER rating.

To the rear of the property there is a sunny south-facing garden area and lawn.

Allihies is a vibrant village with shops, cafés and pubs, and is well known for its colourful streetscape.

It is close to sandy Ballydonegan beach and the world-renowned Dzogchen Beara Retreat Centre is just a short drive away.

Beara’s principal town, the fishing port of Castletownbere, is a 20-minute drive.

There are primary schools 4km and 5km from this property and the closest secondary school, Beara Community School, is 9km away.

For more contact Olivia Hanafin at Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill at 028 21404 or see sherryfitz.ie