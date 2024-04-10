HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bed home at Toe Head for €695k

Coastal charm from Head to Toe

THE spectacular coastland of Toe Head provides the backdrop for this very impressive five-bedroom home.

The architect-designed residence is just 200m from the shingle strand with the rugged beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way on the doorstep. The 2,800 sq ft home is on a 1.5-acre elevated plot and is on the market with auctioneers Pat Maguire for €695,000.

Featuring a quality interior, landscaped garden, and paddock, the property is in pristine condition. Superbly situated on the scenic Toe Head peninsula about two miles west of Castletownshend, it offers stunning seaside walks and within 200 metres of a shingle strand.

Inside, the home has been designed to make the most of natural light, with glass doors and feature windows found throughout the property and wraparound decking to make the most of the coastal location.

The kitchen/dining room has oak floors. The living area has wooden floors and an electric fire, with a feature bay window with garden views. The French doors open to the south-facing private patio.

The kitchen has high gloss units, electric hob, oven, and extractor, an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher. French doors lead to the south and west facing wraparound deck.

The wooden-floored utility room has a sink unit, shelving, and washing machine.

The main bathroom includes a large bath and a vertical radiator.

All of the bedrooms are ensuite and have built-in wardrobes, while two have French doors.

This home is a feast of light and the landing has a full glass wall, with panoramic countryside views.

There are Stira stairs to the attic and the large lounge has a birch floor, solid fuel stove, and a feature stone chimney breast, with vaulted wooden ceiling and exposed beams, feature glass wall and French doors to the wraparound deck.

Even the garage seems designed to impress, with its vaulted roof (with the potential for a second floor), high roller door, and washroom.

This property has a C1 BER Rating and has oil-fired central heating, mains water and private drainage. It is also fitted for broadband.

The property is for sale with auctioneer Pat Maguire. Contact (028) 22822 or email [email protected] for inquiries.