HOUSE OF THE WEEK Durrus four-bed for €850,000

LAND and sea – this Durrus property has the advantage of both.

It’s a four-bed house, which comes to market with 30 acres and sought-after waterfront access.

Just built in 2000, the 2,500 sq.ft house blends in perfectly with the surrounding landscape with its solid stone façade.

Accommodation is spacious, functional and well planned out with four bedrooms, one on the ground floor with a shower room. There is also a detached garage which is wired and plumbed.

The land runs down to the waterfront but is separated by the Durrus-Ahakista road at the lower end. Grounds around the house are well landscaped and laid out with a mixture of lawn, flowering plants and shrubs with views over Dunmanus Bay and the Sheep’s Head Peninsula.

The remainder of the land is laid out in paddock and rough terrain.

The section on the southern side of the road is where you can access the water via a small cove. It measures 300 metres in length.

