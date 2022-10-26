HOUSE OF THE WEEK Dunmanway three-bed for €295k

Splash out on property with heated swimming pool

DUNMANWAY is known for having one of West Cork’s few public swimming pools, but here’s a chance to have your own.

A three-bed home on the edge of the town boasts a most unique feature – an outdoor heated pool measuring 7m x 4m.

The property was built in 2000 and has since been upgraded and modernised. Insulation has been ramped up and conditions throughout are top notch.

The single-storey house measures around 1,000 sq ft and is on a site of 1.25 acres, with a decking running from the pool to the house. There are also a number of outbuildings on the property.

Accommodation comprises a kitchen/dining space with separate living room.

Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen is managing this sale. For more contact 028 21057 or see charlesmccarthy.com