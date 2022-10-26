Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Dunmanway three-bed for €295k

October 26th, 2022 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

See more images

Share this article

Splash out on property with heated swimming pool

DUNMANWAY is known for having one of West Cork’s few public swimming pools, but here’s a chance to have your own. 

A three-bed home on the edge of the town boasts a most unique feature –  an outdoor heated pool measuring 7m x 4m. 

The property was built in 2000 and has since been upgraded and modernised. Insulation has been ramped up and conditions throughout are top notch. 

The single-storey house measures around 1,000 sq ft and is on a site of 1.25 acres, with a decking running from the pool to the house. There are also a number of outbuildings on the property. 

Accommodation comprises a kitchen/dining space with separate living room. 

Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen is managing this sale. For more contact 028 21057 or see charlesmccarthy.com 

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.